Basti (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) Advocate Brijesh Awasthi, a notorious land mafia figure lodged in the Basti district jail in Uttar Pradesh, died of a heart attack on Wednesday morning, officials said.

He was facing over 43 serious criminal cases, including those of land grabbing, fraud, and intimidation, according to officials.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Officials said Awasthi experienced intense chest pain and sweating early in the morning. After half-an-hour of initial treatment in the jail hospital, doctors advised immediate transfer. He was taken to the district hospital around 7 am, where he passed away at around 10.30 am during treatment.

Basti Jail Superintendent SP Mishra said that Awasthi complained of chest pain in the morning, and he was immediately taken to the jail hospital, from where the doctors referred him to the district hospital. He died during treatment there and his body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to a jail official, Awasthi had been transferred from Gonda to Basti jail on December 15, 2024, as part of an administrative decision to separate him from his two associates - Anil Singh and Rakesh Tripathi.

All three were previously lodged in Gonda's divisional jail before being shifted to different jails --? Awasthi to Basti, Singh to Bahraich, and Tripathi to Balrampur, the official said.

Awasthi, a resident of Gonda and a practising lawyer, was allegedly the kingpin of a large racket involved in creating fake property sale deeds. He was accused of misusing his legal position to defraud clients and forcibly take over lands by implicating victims in cases of molestation and sexual assault, thereby coercing them to transfer property to him or his relatives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)