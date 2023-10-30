Bareilly (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and blackmailing to upload her morphed pictures online, police said on Monday.

The girl's father, in his complaint, said that Sahil Gupta (20) befriended his daughter through social media about 10 months ago and asked her to send some of her pictures to him, they said.

Later, the accused tampered with her pictures and started blackmailing the minor by threatening to upload those morphed photos online, police said.

On October 12, Gupta called the minor to meet him somewhere and he raped her while threatening to kill her, the father said in his complaint.

Inspector Baradari Himanshu Nigam said Gupta, who claimed himself to be a college student, was arrested and sent to jail on Monday.

An FIR was filed against him under the IPC sections of rape, intimidation and the POCSO Act, police said.

