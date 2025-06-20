Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in a village here on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh identified the deceased as Mohammad Ibrahim, a resident of Pachtorwa village.

On Thursday night, a heated argument took place over a call between Ibrahim and one Zishan, a fellow villager.

"On Friday, Zishan and his brother Waseem arrived at the village, leading to a fight between Zishan and Ibrahim. During the altercation, Zishan allegedly attacked Mohammad Ibrahim with a sharp weapon, causing a severe injury to his chest," said the officer.

Both Zishan and Waseem are currently absconding. Police have registered a case, and efforts are underway to arrest them. Ibrahim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

