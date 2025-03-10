Gonda (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A newlywed woman was killed, and four others, including her husband, were injured when their car was rammed by a truck in Nawabganj on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when Ragini (28), her husband, Ravi Tiwari (30), and her family members were returning to Gonda from Ayodhya when the truck, loaded with gas cylinders, crashed into their car. The impact had plunged the car into a roadside ditch, they added.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme 2025: Know How To Apply Online at pminternship.mca.gov.in As March 12 Deadline Nears.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a community health centre (CHC), where doctors declared Ragini dead.

Besides Tiwari, the injured included Ragini's father, Diwakar Pandey, and brothers, Ashutosh and Aviral.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 11 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

All, except Pandey, were referred to Ayodhya Medical College for treatment owing to their severe injuries.

Pandey sustained minor injuries and was sent home after receiving first aid.

He told police that Ragini was married on March 1 and had come to her parental home with her husband on Sunday evening. Later, they all left for Ayodhya at night, he added.

The police informed that the truck driver had abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot.

"Efforts are underway to identify the truck driver and its owner,” Nawabganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)