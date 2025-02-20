Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Seven people including five firefighters were injured on Thursday in a fire that broke out in an apartment here, officials said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar said.

He said Sarojini Nagar Fire Safety Officer (FSO) Sumit and other firefighters reached Parth Republic Society Apartment in Sarojini Nagar area on Lucknow-Kanpur road upon receiving information.

The team started dousing the blaze and FSO Sumit entered the flat wearing protective gear and managed to rescue both the persons trapped inside, Mangesh said.

During the operation the FSO, five other fire fighters and the persons were injured, he added.

The injured were taken to a hospital and are stated to be in a stable condition, he said.

