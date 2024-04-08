Sambhal (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) Three persons allegedly broke into a bank through a window at night in a village here and stole Rs 4 lakh, police said on Monday.

The theft happened at Prathama Bank Gramin, Dehpa village on Sunday night, they said.

Bank manager Bablu Vishwakarma said that he got information on Monday morning that the glass window of the bank was broken and he rushed to the bank and informed the police, they said.

Following an inspection it was found that three persons entered the bank through a window and stole a box full of cash from the safe of the strong room, SP Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said.

Some vital clues have been obtained from the CCTV footage, the SP said, adding that the case will be solved soon.

A case has been registered under relevant sections on the complaint of the manager, police said.

Top police officials, including the dog squad, have inspected the spot.

