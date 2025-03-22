Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand Giri has been booked for allegedly spreading hate and abusing top police officers of the district in a video, officials said on Saturday.

According to an FIR lodged here, the priest of the Dasna Devi Temple has been accused of making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and using words intended to incite religious sentiments, cause criminal intimidation, insult, defame, and disturb public peace.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The complainant also alleged that Narsinghanand used abusive language against the Ghaziabad police commissioner and the assistant police commissioner of Loni in a video.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the complaint lodged at the Wave police station on Friday alleged that Narsinghanand's statements were designed to provoke and disrupt communal harmony.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Dhvani Bhanushali, Allison Stokke and Gunupati Venkata Krishna Reddy - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 22.

Investigation into the matter was underway, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)