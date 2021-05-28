Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Agro-chemical firm UPL on Friday said it has set up oxygen generation plants at eight hospitals in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

Responding to the nationwide shortage caused by the surge in COVID-19 cases, the company converted four of its nitrogen production plants in Gujarat, to produce and deliver oxygen to four hospitals in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, UPL said in a statement.

These plants are "skid mounted" and delivered directly to the hospital sites for them to be directly plugged into the hospital's oxygen header system to help attain self-sufficiency in supply.

These converted plants have now been installed and operational at the hospitals including Government Ayurvedic College in Chauka Ghat, Varanasi; Haria L G Rotary Hospital in Vapi; Jayaben Hospital in Ankleshwar; and Government Hospital in Jambusar, Bharuch.

In addition to this, UPL has also installed a direct oxygen plant at Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi, and is in the process of providing additional three oxygen plants at Indore, Gwalior and Varanasi.

All these eight oxygen plants together will be catering to 1,000 beds.

"We are proud of our team who showcased exemplary agility and innovation in these tough times by developing the unique solution of converting nitrogen to oxygen.

"We will continue to support the community through our bid in this battle against the pandemic," UPL Chief Executive Jai Shroff said. HRS hrs hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)