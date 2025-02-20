Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) The upper reaches of the mountains of districts of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall and the lower areas intermittent drizzle early on Thursday reviving wintry conditions in the plains after nearly a month-long dry spell.

Dehradun also received intermittent rainfall that made it colder.

Snowfall which began in Gangotri and Yamunotri temples and Harsil valley in Uttarkashi district early in the morning still continues, Gangotri priest Rajesh Semwal said.

The view of the snowfall in Mukhba- the winter abode of Mother Ganga - is mesmerising for pilgrims coming for the winter chardham yatra, he said.

Snowfall is also continuing in Kharsali village, the winter residence of Maa Yamuna, Yamunotri priest Shekhar Uniyal said.

"It has been snowing in Kharshali, Janakichatti, Narayan Puri, Phoolchatti areas around Yamunotri Dham since 4 am, while it has been drizzling in the lower areas of Barkot tehsil area," Uniyal said.

The upper reaches of the hills around Badrinath, Kedarnath, Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Park and Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary are blanketed with fresh snow.

Skiing destinations of Auli and Chopta also received fresh snowfall much to the delight of tourists.

Overcast conditions prevailed in most of the plain areas including Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar.

