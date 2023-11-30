Rishikesh, Nov 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Thursday visited AIIMS-Rishikesh to meet the workers evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel where they were trapped for 17 days.

Singh personally met the workers and asked them about their wellbeing.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

The workers were flown to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a thorough check-up on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the workers, the governor said he was so happy to see them.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

"They are all well. I had a sense of pride while seeing them. They are a kind of warriors who have taught us how to stay calm and collected in adverse circumstances," Singh said.

He also praised the central and state governments for showing extraordinary political will during the prolonged rescue operations which finally led to their safe evacuation.

The workers were rescued from the tunnel late on Tuesday after a long-drawn operation.

Doctors said as they came out of the tunnel after 17 days, the workers might need acclimatisation.

They have been advised to go to the nearest hospital after two weeks for a check-up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)