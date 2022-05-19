Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Leading consumer electronics manufacturer V-Guard Industries on Thursday reported a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 89.6 crore, boosted by strong growth in the consumer durables and electrical segments.

The Kochi-based company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,058.21 crore for the quarter, a growth of 23.7 per cent compared to Rs 855.20 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, revenue grew 28.55 per cent to Rs 3,498.17 crore from Rs 2,721.24 crore, and it booked Rs 228.44 crore in net income, which grew 13.15 per cent on-year from Rs 201.89 crore.

The company's Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said the robust numbers came in despite continuing volatility at a global level which has pushed up commodity prices. The overall business has done well, barring margin pressures in a few categories.

Having overcome supply chain challenges, he said electricals and durables categories have shown strong growth and summer-related products recovered from a slow start to the quarter to grow well in March.

But he warned that elevated commodity prices continue to pose challenges, adding that it will have to pass on the cost escalation to end consumers again in the coming months to protect margins.

Founded in 1977, V-Guard makes and sells 16 categories of products such as voltage stabilisers, inverters, water heaters, pumps, cables, induction cooktops and mixer grinders, among others, which are manufactured at its nine facilities.

