Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has recorded a standalone loss for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023 at Rs 95.48 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based firm had registered a standalone profit at Rs 32.14 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the standalone profit was at Rs 1.27 crore as against Rs 92.18 crore registered a year ago.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 750.87 crore from Rs 665.53 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023 the standalone total income grew to Rs 2,385.87 crore from Rs 2,170.87 crore registered last year.

In a statement, the company said the cash flow from operations for the financial year ending March 31, 2023 was at Rs 85 crore while the net cash position stood at Rs 101 crore.

The company has an order book position of over Rs 13,219 crore including framework contracts providing robust revenue visibility, it said.

Commenting on the financial performance, company chairman and managing director Rajiv Mittal said, "we continue to deliver profitable growth this quarter and for the year with persistent focus on technology, EP, industrial and international projects."

"We have in line with our commitment to the shareholders, stayed net cash positive for the third consecutive year and generated operational as well as free cash-flow for the year," he said.

"In summary, this has been an enriching year with a historic high-order book position, profitable growth and a positive net cash position and cash flow," he added.

