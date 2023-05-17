New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Realty firm Vaishnavi Group on Wednesday said it has provided on lease 4.12 lakh square feet office space to Navi Technologies in Bengaluru.

The company has given on lease 4.12 lakh square feet of prime office space to insurance major Navi Technologies at its project Vaishnavi Tech Square.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Forecast: MeT Department Warns of Thunderstorm, Lightning and Dust Storm in the State.

Spread across 4 acres, the technology park offers a seating capacity for over 4,000 employees, Vaishnavi Group said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the rent at which the property has been leased.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces 4% DA Hike for Government Employees.

Vaishnavi Group currently has over 1 million (10 lakh) square feet of commercial development under construction and 2.5 million (25 lakh) square feet in the pipeline.

Bengaluru-based Group has delivered 10 million (100 lakh) square feet of residential, commercial and retail developments so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)