Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), May 17 (PTI) A van with eight occupants plunged into a roadside well in this district on Saturday, with three persons managing to swim out to safety while the fate of the rest was unknown, officials said.

The incident happened near Sathankulam in this district when they were proceeding for a Church event near here from Coimbatore.

Also Read | Who Is Lord Raj Mishra? UP Farmer's Son Elected As Mayor of Wellingborough in England.

The driver of the vehicle lost control of the van while crossing Meerankulam village and it plunged into the roadside open well, they said.

While three persons managed to escape, the fate of five others was unknown and teams of fire and rescue personnel were involved in rescue operations.

Also Read | Who Is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana-Based YouTuber Among 6 Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)