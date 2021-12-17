New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Data management solutions provider Veeam Software has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors.

He succeeds William H Largent (Bill Largent), who will step down as CEO to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors, a statement said.

Eswaran joins Veeam from RingCentral, where he was President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). He has also worked with Microsoft, SAP, HP, Vignette (now OpenText) and Braun Consulting (now Fair Isaac).

The data management landscape is evolving at an exponential pace, Largent said.

"Veeam is the unequivocal market leader, and is the most trusted partner to help customers securely navigate the complexity of protecting their data to keep their business running; to bolster this position we continue to challenge the status quo, innovate, and ensure we are anticipating customer needs," he added.

Eswaran brings extensive experience in developing new business models, executing on market expansion and driving growth with an inclusive purpose-led and people-first culture, Largent said.

"To have someone with Anand's experience on board will lead us into a new era of success, as we further accelerate into the cloud and evaluate the opportunity for Veeam to be a publicly traded company in the future," he added.

Veeam crossed USD 1 billion in ARR (annual recurring revenue) this year and has over four lakh customers. The Baar, Switzerland-headquartered company has over 4,500 employees.

