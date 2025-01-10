Latest News | 'Very Important Source of Capital': Neelkanth Mishra Calls for More Investments from China

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Neelkanth Mishra, the chief economist of Axis Bank, who is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, on Friday advocated India to tap more in investments from China.
Comparing the situation with Japan of the 1980s, Mishra said India's northern neighbour will be "spewing out" a lot of capital given the very low yield of 1 per cent on government bonds and a negative foreign direct investment.
Mishra, a part-time member of the EACPM, acknowledged the sensitivities involved given the frosty ties between India and its northern neighbour, and also pointed to the "Press Note 3" of 2020 attempting to restrict flows from China.
"...if there are funds, and we already have like China Light and Power owns power plants in India. So it's not that we haven't seen that, but (Chinese) can be a very important source of capital," Mishra said while speaking at a conference organised by the Sebi-promoted NISM here.
