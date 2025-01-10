Mumbai, January 10: The H-1B visa program, along with other non-immigrant visas like the L1 student visa, will be updated under a final rule issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Effective January 17, 2025, the rule seeks to simplify the approval process, provide greater flexibility for companies to retain skilled workers, and enhance the integrity and oversight of the programs.

The H-1B visa program permits U.S. employers to employ foreign professionals in specialized fields requiring advanced skills and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a related discipline. Here’s a look at the updated rules proposed by DHS. The key changes include updated criteria for speciality occupations, clearer definitions of eligible degree fields, automatic cap-gap extensions for F-1 students, and expedited processing to facilitate the transition to H-1B status. What Are H-1B Visa New Rules? What Changes Have Been Made in Form I-129? Here’s All You Need To Know.

How Will H-1B Visa Reforms Affect Indians?

The reforms to the H-1B visa program are expected to significantly benefit Indian professionals, who constitute the majority of H-1B visa holders. Key changes, such as streamlined processing for returning H-1B workers and clearer definitions for speciality occupations, will make it easier for Indian workers to secure and maintain their visas. H1B Visa Row: Divide in Donald Trump’s Camp As Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy Face Backlash After Advocating Visas Program for ‘Skilled’ Workers.

For F-1 visa holders, particularly Indian students pursuing higher education in the U.S., the extended flexibilities during the transition to H-1B status will help avoid disruptions in employment and legal status. Moreover, the modernized criteria and inclusion of nonprofit and governmental research organizations under certain exemptions may open new opportunities for skilled Indian professionals.

When Will the New H-1B Visa Regulations Take Effect?

The new H-1B visa regulations will be implemented starting January 17, 2025, when the revised Form I-129 becomes mandatory for all nonimmigrant worker petitions. To ensure a smooth transition, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will release a preview of the updated form on its official website, uscis.gov, prior to the effective date. It's important to note that there will be no grace period for accepting older versions of the form after the new regulations take effect.

