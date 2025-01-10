Mumbai, January 10: Major festivals like Pongal and Makar Sankranti (Lohri) are falling in the third week of January 2025, starting January 13. In view of the festivities, there will be a bank holiday on a select date in certain states. Will banks remain open or closed on January 13? Is there a bank holiday on January 14 and 15? How many days will banks remain shut between January 13 and January 19? If you are looking for the answers, this article has a state-wise list of bank holidays falling between January 13 and 19.

Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), considering national or state holidays and cultural or religious observance among other factors. The RBI releases the bank holiday calendar for every year in advance, so that people can schedule their bank-related works. Pongal 2025 School Holiday: Check Dates for School Holidays in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh for Thai Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

State-Wise List of Bank Holidays Between January 13 and 19

January 13: As per the bank holiday calendar released by the RBI, there is no bank holiday on January 13. Therefore, all banks in India will remain open on January 13.

January 14: There will be a bank holiday on January 14 on account of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Hence, banks will remain shut in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

January 15: A bank holiday will be observed on January 15 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Sikkim due to Makar Sankranti and Pongal festivities. In Assam, banks will remain closed on account of Magh Bihu. Banks will remain shut in Chennai to observe Thiruvalluvar Day.

January 16: There will be a bank holiday on January 16 in Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Kanuma Panduga. Banks will also remain closed in Channei to observe Uzhavar Thirunal.

January 17: All banks will remain open across India.

January 18: All banks will be operational across India.

January 19: All banks in India will be closed on January 19 as it is a Sunday.

You can get the state-wise full list of bank holidays in 2025 by clicking here. Notably, irrespective of the bank holidays, online banking services remain operational throughout the year, except when there is a downtime due to technical issues.

