New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Thursday announced a collaboration with A5G Networks, with a view to spurring industry 4.0 and smart mobile edge computing in India.

The two companies have jointly set up a pilot private network in Mumbai utilising existing 4G spectrum, according to a statement.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8C Now Available For Sale in India via Amazon.

"VIL's association with A5G Networks is in line with its commitment to realise Digital India dreams with the latter's differentiated... 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi autonomous software for distributed networks," the statement added.

Through this alliance, VIL has already set up an end-to-end private network using A5G Networks' autonomous core software and 'white box RAN elements' in Mumbai, showcasing industrial automation use cases, enterprise applications, and low latency scenarios, while seamlessly interconnecting with the operator network.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Breaks Didier Drogba's Incredible Record During Liverpool's 6-0 Win Over Leeds.

Commenting on the partnership, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of VIL said: "As part of our digital transformation journey on the 5G roadmap, we are happy to partner with A5G Networks to bring new services enabling industry 4.0 and smart cities in the digital era."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)