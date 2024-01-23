Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Villagers held a dharna outside a police station in Rajasthan's Tonk district demanding that the accused in the murder case of a teenager be arrested.

Tonk Circle Officer Saleh Mohammad said the body of Amrish Meena (14), with his limbs tied, was found hanging in a well on December 16.

Also Read | Who Is Karpoori Thakur? Know All About Former Bihar CM Conferred Bharat Ratna Posthumously.

He said the teenager's family members had registered a case of murder against unidentified people on December 17.

The officer said the investigation in the matter is going on but no arrest has been made so far. The villagers and family members of the victim alleged that the police have not taken any concrete steps due to which the accused are still at large.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2024: Registration Date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test Examination Extended Till January 31, Apply Online at gsebeservice.com.

The police and district administration officials are trying to pacify the agitators.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)