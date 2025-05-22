Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Leading footwear brand VKC on Thursday announced the launch of its new sustainable product line at an event in Malaysia.

The company's new footwear line, Go Planet-D by Debongo, is the world's first 100 per cent recyclable footwear brand, the company's managing director V K C Razak said in a statement.

"We're proud to set a new benchmark in eco-conscious footwear and showcase Indian innovation to the world,” Razak said, adding that roughly 23 billion pairs of shoes manufactured globally and about 22 billion pairs of shoes end up discarded, usually in landfills.

Customers who purchase Go Planet-D by Debongo footwear can, after usage when it's time to discard, schedule a pick-up through the VKC Group's online platform to return the used footwear, the company said. VKC showcased more than 1,000 footwear designs at Global Confluence 2025. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)