Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Gujarat-based two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations & Mobility on Monday said it will set up country's first electric vehicle cluster in Vadodra to strengthen the supply chain of raw materials for the manufacturing of EVs.

The company jointly with its promoters and promoters' Group has already acquired 4-million sq ft of land on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad highway through an initial pact with the Gujarat government and agreement for sale, while the construction work and development of the cluster will commence in a phased manner from next month, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility said in a release.

The company late last month signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 500 crore to foster the growth of the electric vehicle industry and meet the government's vision of strengthening green mobility in the state.

The ancillary will foster the growth of the EV industry with the manufacturing of essential components like, electric-motor, chassis, steel parts, lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit, lithium-ion battery assembly unit, chargers, controllers, R&D centre, production for electronic components, among other, it said.

Considering the size of the ancillary, it is expected to generate additional more 6,000 jobs in the state, the company added.

The land will also be utilised for the production of high-speed passenger e- 2/3-wheelers, and R&D of e-four-wheeler as well as other future projects, it said.

"Through the EV cluster programme, we aim to strengthen the demand-supply chain of raw materials to reduce the dependency on import of essential components and provide cost benefits to the customers for the rapid adoption of electric mobility in the country," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

"The company has already received a letter of intent from six companies and shall be adding more from the national and international markets, where we will be providing them with free land, infrastructure, electricity & manpower,” he added.

EV Ancillary is a unique concept and a solution by WardWizard Innovations and Mobility to eliminate the ongoing challenges of raw materials supply for EV manufacturing in the country, the company said.

As per the concept, the manufacturing partners will be invited to set up their production units for developing ancillaries under one roof to manufacture essential components, it said, adding WardWizard will provide assistance from manufacturing the products to maintaining a supply-chain process.

WardWizard will be supporting them by providing ultra-modern facilities including land, human resource and other essential resources, the company stated.

EV Ancillary will facilitate the growth of the EV industry by reducing the dependency on imports for the supply chain.

It will further benefit from the constant availability of raw materials at competitive pricing and bringing down the logistic cost and operations. The partners are further benefited by supplying the raw material to other OEMs of the industry, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility said.

