Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) Food and agri-tech supply chain company WayCool Foods has signed a 'strategic collaboration' with agricultural player Zuari Farm Hub that aims at creating value to farmers by providing agriculture solutions, the company said on Monday.

The collaboration aims at solidifying the utilisation of crop care and crop nutrition products by offering a one-stop solution to the farm economy, adding value to farmers.

"This partnership will also look at leveraging the synergies and expertise that both companies bring to the table," WayCool Foods said in a company statement.

"The Indian agriculture landscape has witnessed multifold growth in the past two years while becoming consumption driven and gradually adopting scientific farming techniques. WayCool aims to address the growing agriculture needs of the country, while also helping farmers make profits," WayCool Foods, co-founder Sanjay Dasari said.

"With this background, we are immensely pleased with our association with Zuari Farm Hub and we are confident that this collaboration will be fruitful to the farmers...," Dasari said.

The partnership with WayCool Foods would call for superior crop protection, access to micronutrients, soil conditioners, crop care products and many others backed by the power of technology leading to making agriculture sustainable and profitable for farmers, Zuari Farm Hub, MD, Madan Pandey said.

Zuari Farm Hub is particularly excited to collaborate in the area of deep tech of WayCool where solutions could be made affordable to farmers thereby achieving huge scale through greater levels of adoption, he said.

