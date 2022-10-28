Kendrapara, Oct 28 (PTI) Hours after the suicidal death of her husband, a 40-year-old woman on Friday attempted to end her life by consuming toxic substances in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

The incident took place at Balaram locality in Kendrapara district headquarters town.

Manoj Bastia (45) ended his life by hanging apparently due to a family feud. As police arrived at the spot to take the body, the deceased's wife, locked herself in a room and consumed poison, they said.

"We broke the door. She was later shifted to headquarters hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical", police said.

An unnatural death case has been registered in connection with Manoj Bastia's death police said, adding that further investigation of the matter is underway.

