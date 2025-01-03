New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was found dead in her rented accommodation in the Dabri area of Delhi's Dwarka district on Friday, police said.

Her cab driver is absconding and is suspected to be behind the murder, they said.

"On Friday, we received information about the murder of a woman at Dabri Police Station. A team was dispatched to the location, where a decomposed body of the woman, identified as Deepa, was found in the bedroom," a police officer said.

Deepa had been living with her husband, who she married five years ago, in the rented house.

Her father, Ashok Chauhan, filed a complaint alleging that his son-in-law, Dhanraj, was responsible for her death.

"A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Since the victim's husband is absconding, multiple teams have been formed to track and apprehend him," the officer said.

The couple's two-year-old child lives with Deepa's maternal uncle, he added.

