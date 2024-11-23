New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A woman allegedly strangled her fiver-year-old daughter to death in northwest Delhi to marry a man she met on Instagram, police said on Saturday.

Police said they received information from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on Friday about the child being brought dead to the hospital.

Further enquiry revealed strangulation marks on the child's neck, they said.

A case was was registered immediately and the child's relatives including the mother was interrogated, Delhi Police said in a statement.

After sustained interrogation, the mother broke down and revealed that she strangulated her daughter, the statement said.

During interrogation, the woman disclosed that her first husband abandoned her following which she came in contact with a man named, Rahul through Instagram. Later, she moved to Delhi with the intention of marrying him, it said.

However, Rahul and his family did not accept the child and hence he refused to marry. In frustration the mother strangled the child, it further stated.

The woman also revealed that before coming to Delhi, she was living with a relative in Himachal Pradesh where her child was sexually assaulted, the police said.

A case has been registered under sections 103 (punishment for murder), 65(2) (punishment for rape in certain cases) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Ashok Vihar police station, they said.

Further investigations are underway, they added.

