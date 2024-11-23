Kolkata, November 23: The Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF), a lottery game similar to Satta Matka, is gaining widespread popularity, with eight rounds or "bazis" held daily. The Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 23 will be announced after all rounds conclude. Players hoping to win various prizes can check the results and winning numbers on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, a Satta Matka-style game, is played daily across all seven days of the week, with participants required to be physically present in Kolkata, the "city of joy." The first round's results are announced around 10 AM, with the last round concluding by 8:30 PM, making the Kolkata FF lottery a day-long event. Organized by the city's civic authorities, the Kolkata Fatafat results, also known as Kolkata FF Result, are declared every 90 minutes. Players can refer to the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 23, 2024, below to check the winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 22, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 23, 2024

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Is It Legal or Illegal?

In the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery, players simply choose numbers and place bets for a chance to win different prizes. The lottery is played across eight rounds daily, offering opportunities to win big with a small investment. It tests players' luck, skill, and patience throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

While betting and gambling are prohibited in India, lotteries are legally allowed in 13 states. Popular lotteries like the Kolkata FF Lottery, Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lottery, and Sikkim State Lottery continue to attract participants across the country. These lotteries offer players the chance to win significant prizes, and despite the general ban on gambling, they operate within the legal framework set by individual states. Each of these lotteries has its own unique set of rules and is closely regulated by state authorities to ensure fair play.

