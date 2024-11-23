Mumbai, November 23: The Shillong Teer Results for popular archery-based lottery games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, will be declared after each round concludes today, November 23. Conducted at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, these games attract participants from diverse backgrounds who place bets, hoping to win attractive prizes. Enthusiasts can view the Shillong Teer Result and Shillong Teer Result Chart of November 23 on platforms like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.co.com.

Shillong Teer, a traditional sport rooted in the Khasi tribe's culture, is held twice daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday reserved as a day off. The game consists of two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2 - where skilled local archers demonstrate their expertise. This unique archery-based Shillong Teer Results, endorsed by the state government, offers participants a chance to test their luck and win exciting prizes.

A total of eight Teer games are held, including Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Scroll down to find out today's Shillong Teer Results and Shillong Teer Result Chart and the winning numbers for all these games.

Shillong Teer Result on November 23, 2024: Where and How To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer stands out as one of the few legal lottery games in India, overseen by the Meghalaya government. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result by visiting the listed portals and selecting the "Shillong Teer Result Chart" option. Alternatively, they can download a PDF to view the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2. While some Shillong Teer Results are announced in the morning, others are revealed later in the day. To see if their predictions align with the outcomes, players can also view the Shillong Teer Result Chart for November 23 by scrolling below.

What Is Shillong Teer? When Are the Teer Game Results Declared?

Eight Teer games are conducted daily, each with distinct timings. Results for Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer are declared before noon, while the remaining six games announce their outcomes in the afternoon or evening, typically by 9 PM. As a popular lottery game, Shillong Teer involves players betting on numbers between 0 and 99. Archers then aim their arrows at the target during Round 1 and Round 2, and the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target are selected as the winning numbers.

