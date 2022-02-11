Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Yamaha Motor Co on Friday announced its entry in the automobile asset management and services with the launch of Moto Business Service India (MBSI) to cater to tech-startups that focus on shared mobility space.

The mobility solution firm, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, aims at increasing the usage of vehicles on shared/rental platforms, and create employment opportunities, Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

MBSI will also procure new and second-hand vehicles and deploy them on rental platforms on a revenue-sharing basis model and will also explore the opportunities to work with last mile delivery platforms, especially with the companies that are keen on deploying EVs such as 2/3 and 4-wheelers, Yamaha Motor said.

"We are excited to officially launch MBSI in the Indian subcontinent. We will work closely in the shared mobility space across multiple cities and generate employment avenues,” MBSI Managing Director Shoji Shiraishi said.

He said the company plans to work with more mobility companies in the future, and to transform the overall shared mobility space in India by bringing its financial and strategic experience from our stakeholders.

MBSI said it aims to generate higher levels of employment for the youth, empower more women to earn their livelihood and support the business growth of mobility platforms with a keen focus on maintaining a cleaner and greener environment.

The company said it believes in effective after-sales operations to ensure all the vehicles are serviced as per industry standards.

MBSI said it will also set up workshops and spare-part centers to service the vehicles which are leased out to companies in the mobility service and on other rental platforms.

