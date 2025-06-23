Bhadohi (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly making obscene remarks and gestures at women in the Katra Bazaar area of Bhadohi, police said on Monday.

Inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said the accused, Anuj Kumar Gupta, a resident of Sarai Loka village in Jaunpur district, was seen calling out to women in an indecent manner and making vulgar gestures on Sunday evening.

Two female members of the Anti-Romeo Squad -- Head Constable Poonam Rai and constable Premlata -- were deployed in the area and found the allegations to be true.

When they confronted the man, he allegedly repeated the same behaviour toward them, the officer said.

The Anti-Romeo Squad immediately detained him and took him to the City Kotwali police station.

Based on a complaint filed by Rai, a case was registered against Gupta under Section 296 (obscenity in public place) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Pandey said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

