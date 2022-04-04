Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Bieber, who was recently hospitalised after suffering a blood clot, looked in the pink of health at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

She appeared at the gala with her husband and singer Justin Bieber. The couple happily posed on the Grammys red carpet for shutterbugs.

Hailey sported a strapless ivory gown with a few delicate layers of gold and diamond necklaces. On the other hand, Justin wore an oversized dark grey suit with a white undershirt. He also went bold on the accessories, opting for a hot-pink beanie, and a pair of dark shades.

Hailey's hail and hearty presence at Grammys 2022 has left her fans beaming with joy.

"It feels so great to see her in her best spirits," a social media user wrote.

"Hailey looks so beautiful," another one wrote.

Last month, Hailey explained her health situation to her fans in an Instagram post.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she wrote. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me," she had posted.

Coming back to this year's Grammys, the ceremony was originally set to take place in January in Los Angeles. However, it was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the US.

The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (ANI)

