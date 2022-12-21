New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Christmas is just around the corner which basically means it's time to make yourself some warm hot chocolate, curl up in a blanket and do a Christmas movie marathon! Check out our list of must-watch Christmas movies to add to your watchlist.
1. Holidate
If you love watching new-age love stories with a conventional touch where the leads hate each other at first and eventually fall in love, this is your film!
Good thing is that it revolves around Christmas
2. A Christmas Prince
A royal love story with the magical touch of Christmas. Watch it if you haven't on Netflix already. The movie has three parts to it so you are sorted for a movie marathon night!
3. Falling for Christmas
This is a new release this year. The movie, starring Lindsay Lohan in the lead, is about a spoiled girl living off of her father's money falling off a cliff and losing her memory and in the process falling for a humble man.
4. A California Christmas
This one's also in three parts. The movie is all about a love story revolving around a girl with a farm and a wealthy businessman who comes to the farm posing as a ranch hand to convince her to sell off her land. In the process, he falls for her.
5. Christmas with a view
This one's a bit slow but grows on you. It's a love story between a celebrity chef and her new subordinate Clara at a mountain ski resort. The film is truly the perfect Christmas watch! (ANI)
