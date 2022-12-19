In December, a few things are bound to happen. The winter chill sets in, the streets light up for the festive holiday season and our favourite OTT platforms flood with a wide choice of Christmas movies. From the classics like Elf and Home Alone that continue to be rewatched to new releases that can stir our hearts and make us live the dream of Christmas in a small town or just help us feel the festive spirit and hope, there are different ways that Christmas movies fill our life with a little bit of joy. And 2022 has already given us a variety of fun and happy Christmas movies that are sure to make us fall in love with Christmas a little more. And if you are looking for a little pick-me-up that will make you remember and feel the joy of the Holiday season, here are the top 5 Christmas Movies of 2022. Best Christmas Movies of All Time: From Elf to Klaus, Embrace Your Holidays With These 5 Classic Christmas Films.

Spirited

Can a Will Ferrell Christmas movie ever not make it to the list of movies that will stir our hearts and pump us up with the Christmas Spirit? EveryBuddy (see what I did there?) knows the answer is no! This musical version of Charles Dicken's classic — A Christmas Carol — Spirited is available to stream on Apple TV and stars Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer and an array of other phenomenal stars. This new-age take on the classic is sure to tickle your funny bone, make you rethink the way you consume news and stories online and leave you feeling all the festive spirit!

The Noel Diary

What makes a staple Christmas movie? A small-town, two mysterious characters with some untold sadness and a happenstance that brings them together. Well, The Noel Diary has all that and more. This newly released Christmas movie will take you through the journey of grief, trauma and love all at once! Starring Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss in the lead role, The Noel Diary will give you the complete small-town Christmas movie meets 90s Rom-Com experience.

Your Christmas or Mine

This new release, starring Asa Butterfield and Kora Kirk, revolves around two lovers spending their Christmas apart. The twist? They switch Christmases and are stuck with their partner’s families! The story takes us through a fun-filled journey of staying apart on holidays, finding back the Christmas spirit and reminds us of how Christmas with a loving family can make everything better! Streaming on Amazon Prime, this movie is sure to give you all the right holiday feels!

Falling For Christmas

If Lindsay Lohan releases a Christmas movie, it needs to be on everyone’s list. Those are the rules, and we did not make them. If you are a Mean Girls fan or a Lindsay Lohan fan or have not been living under a Jingly Bell Rock, then this movie will surely make you feel the warmth of Christmas. A sweet story with heart-warming small-town feels, cosy Christmas PJs and some beautiful snow-filled scenery, Falling for Christmas will definitely have you falling for it!

Violent Night

Unlike any other Christmas movies that we have on our list, Violent Night is not calm nor quant. In fact, it is full of violence and gory scenes. But the movie, which stars David Harbour as a violent Santa, is sure to leave you laughing. If Die Hard is a classic Christmas watch for you, then you will enjoy Violent Night as well!

We hope these movies help add to your Holiday spirit!

