Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): American country music artist Mickey Guyton, who is a first-time nominee and is going to perform at Grammys 2021, arrived at the award ceremony looking her fashionable best.

The Recording Academy on Instagram posted a picture of Guyton, writing, "Oh, she's shining. First-time nominee and #GRAMMYs performer @mickeyguyton has arrived."

The country singer brought the glitz and glamour with a voluminous Valentino gown. The jewel-adorned butterfly embroidery is a chef's kiss. The singer wore Neil Lane jewellery for music's biggest night.

The 37-year-old star has been nominated for her first Grammy. She made history by becoming the first Black solo female artist to be nominated in the country music category for her autobiographical hit titled 'Black Like Me'.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, the song of the year, and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley, and David Frost followed up with four.

Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

