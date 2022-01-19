New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): After the viral masala dosa-ice cream trend that left netizens disgusted, the internet has a new bizarre food recipe -- momos-ice cream roll.

In the video posted by thegreatindianfoodie on social media platforms, the chef can be seen crushing momos into tiny pieces and mixing them with vanilla ice cream, combined with spicy momos chutney.

Also Read | The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Ending Explained: Here's How the Star Wars Spinoff Series Teases a Surprise The Mandalorian Cameo! (SPOILER ALERT).

Then, it is spread on the chilled freezer and shaped into ice cream rolls.

Netizens commented on the post with various hashtags including '#icecreamassassination', '#savemomos' and '#momomurder'.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Unperturbed With Lionel Messi Not Voting for Him for Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2021, Says ‘It Was His Decision’.

Previously, other bizarre food trends involving ice cream have been masala dosa-ice cream roll and before that, mirchi-ice cream roll. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)