Robert Lewandowski was named as the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year 2021 and he went on to beat the likes of Mohamed Salah and PSG striker Lionel Messi. However, Lewa did not get Messi's vote while choosing Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year. This would have come as quite a surprise to many. The former Barcelona player voted for his PSG stalwarts Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Lewa reacted to Messi not voting for him and said that he respected Messi's decision of not voting for him. The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas Secure Top Honours (See Winners’ List).

Lewa was extremely cool about being ignored by Messi and he did not have any negative reactions about the same. He told the journalists to ask Messi about his vote. "It was his decision, and I respect that,” Lewandowski says. “I don’t have to say anything negative or just get angry," he further said. Lewa explained that Messi had voted for him in the Ballon d'Or but now it's a different competition. Lionel Messi had won the Ballon d'Or in December 2021 and many football stalwarts opined that the prized possession was robbed from the German. This also included the likes of Toni Kroos and Iker Casillas had complied on social media and had said that Lewa deserved the award.

The Bayern Munich forward had scored more than 60 goals in the Bundesliga in 2021. Lewa also had 10 assists to his credits. Talking about the number of trophies won by the Polish striker he had won the Bundesliga, Club World Cup and DFL-Supercup.

