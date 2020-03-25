Lockdown Helps Ian Bell Re-discover England Cricket Memorabilia

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): With many parts of the world under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, former England batsman Ian Bell utilised the time in cleaning the house and as a result, went on to find his old cricket memorabilia.Bell went on to find the cricket caps that he earned during his cricket career. He also shared a picture of the champagne bottles he went on to bag by winning the man of the match award."One unexpected upside of self-isolation and being forced to spring clean the house... I've come across a few items which I haven't seen for quite a while and have huge sentimental meaning for me. Great memories. @englandcricket," Bell tweeted.On Monday, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Britishers to "stay at home" to relieve the pressure on the health care system amid the coronavirus disease outbreak."From this evening, I must give the British people a very simple instruction -- you must stay at home," the prime minister said in his address to the nation.The people "will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes: shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible; one form of exercise a day, for example, a run, walk or cycle, alone or with members of your household; any medical need to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home".Johnson also announced that the restrictions will be reviewed in three weeks to see if they can be relaxed.The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)