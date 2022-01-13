Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, extended heartfelt Lohri greetings to everyone. Taking to Instagram, Big B posted an animated version of the famous Punjabi folk song -- 'Sundri Mundri Hoye'. Lohri 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Celebrate the Punjabi Harvesting Festival by Sharing These Lovely Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers With Your Close Ones!

The 'Don' star also prayed for everyone's 'peace' and 'safety'. "Happy Lohri..peace calm and safety," he wrote. Big B knows how to make festivals special for people.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Not only Holi is incomplete without his song 'Rang Barse' but the harvest festival is also less enjoyable without playing his track 'Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve' from the film 'Veer Zara'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)