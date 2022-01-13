Lohri is almost here! The biggest harvesting festival of Punjab will be observed on January 13, Thursday. People decorate their houses with beautiful lights and rangoli while preparing festive food for the traditional day. They also exchange wishes with their friends and family to make their day a little more special. For that, we've listed some very exciting Lohri 2022 Wishes & Greetings that you can share with your loved ones. Scroll down to get these Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers for Lal Loi. Lohri 2022 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers With Joyful Quotes, Facebook Status, SMS and Lal Loi Wishes To Mark The Last Day of Winter Solstice.

Lohri 2022 Wishes & Greetings

Lohri Greetings 2022 (File Image)

Lohri 2022 Greeting Reads: May Your Year Be Just As Colourful and Joyful As the Festival of Lohri. Wish You a Very Happy Lohri!

Lohri Greetings & Wishes (File Image)

Lohri Greetings & Wishes Read: May This Lohri Fill Your Life With Joy, Happiness, and Love. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri.

Lohri HD Images (File Image)

Lohri HD Image Reads: This Lohri, I Hope Your Life Is Filled With Happiness, Love and Joy. Here’s Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Lohri!

Lohri 2022 WhatsApp Message (File Image)

Lohri 2022 WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing This Harvest Season Brings Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Family. Happy Lohri!

Lohri 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Lohri 2022 Quote & SMS Reads: The Sound of Dhol Is in the Air, So Dance to Beats and Share and Care, May the Rhythms Always Keep You Happy. Happy Lohri!

