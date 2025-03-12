By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOP) meeting, chaired by PP Chaudhary, announced a plan to launch a website where stakeholders and others can share their opinions on the bill.

The committee plans to seek public opinion on the issue and will advertise in newspapers for this purpose.PP Choudhary affirmed the commitment to bring 'One Nation, One Election' for the benefit of the country. He further clarified, that the doubts of the members are being cleared through discussions with experts.

A portal is to be launched, and a presentation on the same was made in the meeting. After making some corrections, the website for 'One Nation, One Election' will be launched, where stakeholders and others can share their opinions clause-wise.

Following the meeting, PP Choudhary told ANI, "Two experts attended the meeting, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi and former Delhi HC CJ Rajendra Menon...They gave a presentation and all the members of all parties asked questions with great interest...Every member of the JPC is working in the national interest... I am sure we will work for 'One Nation One Election' in the national interest... All doubts are being cleared through discussions and deliberation."

"The website will have the bill attached in both Hindi and English, allowing people to give their general opinion after reading the Constitution of India. We want to make full use of technology so that we know what the country wants," he said.

"Political parties are on the receiving end, so we want to hear from all sections of society. We will deliberate through the website and as witnesses. Members have also spoken about experts, and we are calling experts from time to time to seek their views," he added.

According to the JPC chairman, advertisements will be placed in various newspapers and electronic media, allowing stakeholders to share their opinions on what form 'One Nation, One Election' should take.

The advertisement will have a QR code for access, and people can share their opinions after reading the bill details.

Regarding opposition objections on ONOE bill PP Choudhary said that "democracy means having different opinions, and we should know where we are going wrong. We try to consider different options and come to a consensus, which is the intention of the JPC."

He said regarding the recent meeting, the bill's clauses are being discussed regarding how the ONOE can be "legally permissible" and what needs to be done for government stability.

"We are discussing how 'One Nation, One Election' can be legally permissible We are also discussing the mechanism for no-confidence motions. All these things are being discussed and deliberated upon, and you can be assured that the law that comes will be in the interest of the country," he said.

"This is PM Modi's vision, and by 2047, we will take India towards a developed India because all our energy is being spent on elections, whether it's manpower, resources, or economic. The cost of simultaneous elections is around Rs 6-7 lakh crore every five years, which can be better spent on the development of the poor," Choudhary added.

JPC on ONOP have requested to depose senior counsel Harish Salve and Attorney General of India R Venkataraman in its next meeting on March 17th to seek legal suggestions.

The committee comprises of 39 members, including 27 from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

