Lt Gen Cariappa Takes over as GOC of 1 Corps

Mathura, Apr 3 (PTI) Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa on Friday assumed the charge as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the elite 1 Corps here.

He took over the reins of the Corps from Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder.

Prior to the new appointment, Lt General Cariappa served as Military Secretary to the President.

Lt General Cariappa is an alumni of prestigious Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command at Army War College and the United States Army War College.

An expert in manoeuvre warfare, counter terrorism and operational art, Lieutenant General C P Cariappa was commissioned into the 4th Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles on June 9, 1984, Defence PRO Gargi Malik Sinha said.

He has served in all types of terrain including deserts, mountains and plains covering a wide spectrum of military operations that has given him an intellectual edge in understanding the nuances of complex military operations both at operational and strategic levels, she said.

The General Officer has a master's degree in Philosophy in Defence Studies and Management, as well as in Strategic Studies.

He has commanded a Mountain Division and an Infantry Brigade and has made valuable and laudable contributions while serving as part of the United Nations Peace Keeping Force at Mozambique, Iraq and Kuwait, Sinha said.

While assuming the charge of the Mathura Corps on Friday, Lt General C P Cariappa exhorted the soldiers to continue work with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

"Focus on operational preparedness, with realistic training, to achieve exceptional level of military professionalism so that 1 Corps continues to undertake its mandated role of defeating military misadventurism by enemies of India," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)