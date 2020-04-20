Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Induct Ministers on Tuesday

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo Credits: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal, April 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, sources told ANI.

Chouhan had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh last month. He earlier served as the state's Chief Minister between 2003 and 2018. Madhya Pradesh: ASHA Workers Assaulted in Vinoba Nagar Amid COVID-19 Survey For Taking Video of Men Fighting.

Congress leader Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

