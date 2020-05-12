Maha Constable Hangs Self in Yavatmal

Yavatmal, May 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday evening in Palaswadi camp in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, an official said.

Sanjay Sable was attached to the police headquarters here and was living alone as his pregnant wife had gone to her maternal home, he said.

"He was found hanging from the ceiling at around 8:30pm. A case has been registered and probe was on to find out why he took this step," he added.

