Maha COVID-19 Tally 44582; Highest Daily Spike of 2940 Cases

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Maharashtra on Friday recorded 2940 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike, taking the state tally to 44582, a health official said.

With 63 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day, the death toll in the state rose to 1517, the official said.

This was the sixth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, he said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 44582, new cases 2940, deaths 1517, discharged patients 12583, active cases 30474, people tested so far 332777.

