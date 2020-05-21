Maha: Nashik Reports Four Deaths, 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Nashik, May 21 (PTI) At least four deceased patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, taking the toll in the region to 46, an official said.

The district also recorded 12 fresh cases, with which the tally rose to 867 on Thursday, a release from the district administration stated.

Of the 12 new cases, eight were reported from Malegaon, three from Nashik city and one from outside the district, it was said.

Among the four deaths reported on Thursday, three were from Malegaon and one from Nashik city area, the statement read.

As per the release, swab reports of the deceased patients came out positive on Thursday.

With the latest deaths, the toll in the district now stands at 46, of which Malegaon alone accounts for 43 casualties and remaining three were recorded at Nashik city, the data revealed.

