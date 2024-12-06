Mumbai December 6: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assumed office after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion while Fadnavis was taking charge of the ministry on Thursday evening. "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of the ministry today evening after the swearing-in ceremony. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present on this occasion," wrote CMO Maharashtra in a social media post on X.

Soon after taking oath as CM, Fadnavis took his first step in office by approving monetary assistance of Rs5 lakh for a bone marrow transplant patient. According to the Chief Minister's Office, assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was sanctioned for Chandrkant Shankar Kurhade, a resident of Pune. The newly sworn-in CM also directed the administration to expedite work processes and operate with increased vigour. He emphasised the need to work faster to meet public expectations. Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar As Deputy CMs in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

Fadnavis urged officials to accelerate efforts, delve deeper into issues, and prioritise sustainable development while making key decisions. The official X handle of CMO posted, "Before the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Chief Minister, the Chief Minister signed the file of Chief Minister's Assistance Fund for the first time. He has instructed on the file to give assistance of five lakhs to Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade, a patient from Pune, from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund."

Earlier in the day CM Fadnavis paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas saying, ""Everyone knows that our country is progressing rapidly...The most beautiful thing is the Constitution of India. Babasaheb's study was in all subjects and it can be seen in the constitution...We can never repay Babasaheb. Whatever we do, we will do according to the constitution."

Devendra Fadnavis returned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday as head of the Mahayuti government. The oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government took place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were sworn in as his deputies. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar at a ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Notably, Fadnavis served as Maharashtra CM from 2014-19 and as Deputy CM under the recent Mahayuti government. Devendra Fadnavis Signs INR 5 Lakh Assistance to Pune Patient After Becoming Maharashtra CM.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other prominent leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with others were also present at the event.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)