Mumbai, August 18: The Weather Department has issued a Red and Orange alert for 24 hours in several districts of Maharashtra. The state has been experiencing heavy rainfall since early Monday morning. The Red alert has been issued in areas including Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat. Several districts, including Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, have been put under orange alert.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday in all schools after heavy rains. The BMC PRO issued a statement saying that all schools of the afternoon shift will remain closed on Monday. The civic body has also appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. For any emergency or official information, residents are advised to reach out to the BMC main control room helpline at 1916. Mumbai Rains News: IMD Issues Red Alert for Today and August 19 As City Continues To Receive Incessant Rainfall; Avoid Stepping out of Homes Unless Absolutely Necessary, Says BMC.

According to INCOIS, a warning of 3.5 to 4.3-meter-high waves has been issued for Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs, Thane, and Ratnagiri districts from August 18 to August 20. Similarly, for Palghar, Raigad, and Sindhudurg districts from August 19 to 20, waves of 3.5 to 4.2 meters in height are expected. The sea conditions are rough with winds blowing at speeds of 50-60 km/h, and fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. There is an alert for rough sea conditions and high waves hitting the coast. All district administrations have been instructed to stay alert.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning from August 17 to August 20. The government has also issued a press note advising citizens to remain cautious. Based on the received information and the heavy rainfall warnings, all necessary actions regarding landslides have been communicated to district administrations. In Ratnagiri district, the Jagbudi, Shastri, and Kodavali rivers have crossed warning levels, and in Raigad district, the Kundalika river has crossed the warning level, with alerts issued through the district administration for vigilance.

One NDRF team has been deployed to the Beed district, Parli Taluka, Kaudgaon area for search and rescue operations. One SDRF team has been deployed in Halgani village of Mukhed Taluka, Nanded district and is working in that area. Continuous coordination is maintained with central agencies, IMD and NRSC for weather forecasts and updates, which are disseminated to all districts. Using the SACHET platform, weather alerts are being sent to citizens via SMS and notifications. Mumbai School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges of Afternoon Shift To Remain Closed Today, Says BMC As Incessant Rainfall Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Jams in City.

Greater Mumbai Commissioner of Police also urged the public to stay inside. "Dear Mumbaikars, Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert. Incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary", a post from the X account of Greater Mumbai Commissioner of Police said. The post further added, "Our officials and staff are on high alert and ready to assist. In case of any emergency, please dial 100 / 112 / 103. Your safety always comes first. #MonsoonUpdates #MTPUpdates #MonsoonUpdates."

