The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges for now amid heavy rainfall in the city. "All schools of the afternoon shift will remain closed today," BMC PRO said. "Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Shri Bhushan Gagrani has declared a holiday today, Monday, 18th August 2025, for all schools & colleges scheduled to function in the second session, i.e. after 12 noon," BMC's post read. It must be recalled that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Mumbai Rains News: Amid Incessant Rainfall, Water Stock of 7 Lakes Supplying Water to City Nears 92% Capacity; Check Water Levels of Each Lake Here.

All Schools of Afternoon Shift Will Remain Closed Today, Says BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday in all schools now after heavy rains. All schools of the afternoon shift will remain closed today: BMC PRO — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed Today in Mumbai

In light of the continuous rainfall since morning and prioritizing the safety of students, BMC has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai operating in the second session, i.e., after 12 noon, on Monday, August 18, 2025: @mybmc — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 18, 2025

BMC Announces Holiday for Schools and Colleges Functioning in 2nd Session

📢 The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert in the Mumbai Metropolitan City today (18 August 2025). 🌧️⚠️ 🏫 In view of the continuous rainfall since morning & considering the safety of students, the Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Shri Bhushan Gagrani… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

