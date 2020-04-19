Maharashtra Records 552 New COVID-19 Cases; State Tally 4200

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 19: Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tally to 4200.

Twelve COVID-19 patients died on Sunday, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 223, health officials said. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 16,116 With 1,334 Fresh COVID-19 Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 519.

So far, 507 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery, the official said.

