Maharashtra Reduces Rate of Shiv Bhojan Thali to Rs 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, Maharashtra government has decided to reduce the rate of Shiv Bhojan Thali across all districts from Rs 10 per plate to Rs 5.The decision was taken in today's Cabinet meeting, which was done through video conferencing, officials said.As many as 150 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,018. (ANI)

